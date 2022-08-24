What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer? Audiences are only a few short days away from the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The TV series, which releases on Amazon Prime on September 2, will mostly be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings as seen in Peter Jackson’s adaptations.

The Rings of Power is based on a broad spectrum of Tolkien’s writing, including the appendices from The Lord of the Rings, as well as further mentions of the Second Age within The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels. JRR Tolkien’s grandson Simon Tolkien worked as a consultant on the series, which is the second major fantasy series hitting TV screens alongside House of the Dragon.

With the Rings of Power release date now on the horizon, the final trailer for the epic fantasy series has dropped. It highlighted some stunning landscapes, a huge cast, and some excellent visual effects. But, plenty of fans who watched the trailer were left wondering, what is the song in the Rings of Power trailer?

What was the song in the Rings of Power trailer?

The song that was featured in the most recent Rings of Power trailer was ‘Breath’ by the British musical group Ex Makina.

The song was certainly a surprise for many fans watching the trailer, with its use of synthesisers, electronica, and modern vocals. That’s because audiences have come to associate a certain type of music with Middle-earth, previously defined by the epic soundtrack by Howard Shore.

This choice of song was a huge departure from that established sound, inevitably drawing a lot of extra attention to the trailer. Whether they loved the trailer’s use of the song or not, however, audiences can expect the actual soundtrack to the series to be much more familiar.

What is The Rings of Power soundtrack?

The original soundtrack for The Rings of Power series was created by Bear McCreary, whose previous credits include The Walking Dead and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and is much closer to the type of instrumental music used by Shore in Jackson’s two Middle-earth trilogies.

