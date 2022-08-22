Where can you watch House of the Dragon? There’s a new Game of Thrones spin-off TV series and the House of the Dragon release date is finally here. For many fans of the original series, you’ll be chomping at the bit to head back to Westeros, but knowing where to watch this show isn’t always simple, so we have the answer for you right here.

House of the Dragon takes us back hundreds of years before the events of the original Game of Thrones saga, and the new drama series will focus on the Targaryen family and the great civil war that breaks out among the ruthless clan. With fresh stories to enjoy and new Game of Thrones characters to meet, House of the Dragon is a must-watch for any fan of the franchise.

But many of you may be wondering where to watch House of the Dragon. Well, if you’re desperate for a visit to the Seven Kingdoms, we have broken down what you need to do.

Where to watch House of the Dragon in the US

It’s nice and easy for US audience to watch House of the Dragon, all you need to do is tune in to HBO every Sunday at 9pm. New episodes will air every week at the same time.

Alternatively, you can also watch the show on the streaming service HBO Max if you didn’t manage to catch it at the time.

Where to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

You can watch House of the Dragon in the UK on Sky Atlantic. The episodes will be available on the Sky channel at 2am and 9pm every Monday in the UK.

You will also be able to stream them on Now TV if you have a subscription to the service. There are ten episodes in this season, released at the same time every Monday.

