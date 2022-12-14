Rings of Power’s best director is returning for season 2

The directors for Rings of Power season 2 have been announced, and we’ve got some good news: the director of the best episode is coming back in a bigger role. Rings of Power season 2 is currently filming in the UK, continuing on the story established in season 1.

The first season of the new fantasy drama series introduced audiences some entirely new Lord of the Rings characters, as well new versions of previously established characters like Galadriel and Elrond. It also set up the growing threat of Sauron, as he influenced the creation of the magic rings and sought to regain his power in order to dominate Middle-earth. Rings of Power season 2 will continue with the same format as the first, with an eight-episode run.

Now, it’s been officially confirmed by Amazon Prime studios that these eight episodes will split between the three directors: Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper. Charlotte Brändström will direct four episodes, while Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper take on two each. On top of that, Charlotte Brändström will become an executive producer for Rings of Power season 2.

That’s excellent news for the many fans of the series, because Charlotte Brändström was the director behind the best episode of Rings of Power. In Rings of Power season 1, she directed episode six, Udûn. This was the episode in which the volcano in the Southlands erupted, and became Mount Doom. It was also the episode with the biggest action set-piece, and it was executed brilliantly by Brändström and her team.

The fact that she is taking on an executive producer position shows that her influence on the series will grow behind-the-scenes, in addition to taking on the responsibility of directing half the season. Meanwhile, Louise Hooper and Sanaa Hamri both have extensive fantasy series experience. Hooper has previously directed episodes of The Witcher, while Sanaa Hamri served as an executive producer and director for The Wheel of Time season 2.

So, it looks like Rings of Power season 2 is in very good hands. For more on the Lord of the Rings series, take a look at our explainers on characters like: Celebrimbor, Durin, and Gil-Galad. Or, find out more about the new Lord of the Rings movie with our guide to the War of the Rohirrim release date