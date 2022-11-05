Lord of the Rings fans have spotted a new Aragorn detail in the movies

Fans of the Lord of the Rings movies are an unusually observant bunch, and now they’ve spotted yet another hidden detail about Aragorn. It’s fair to say that the Lord of the Rings movies, which are now all almost two decades old, have stood the test of time.

The fantasy movies are regarded as being up there with the very best movies of all time, thanks so some epic actions sequences, excellent performances from the cast, stunning visual effects and on-location filming, and the general passion with which they were made.

This has all helped to ensure that the adventure movie trilogy has aged remarkably well, but there’s another reason too. There’s endless well-known trivia about the series that helps to keep interest alive (such as Viggo Mortensen’s broken toe), and the movies are stuffed with little details which enhance the Lord of the Rings characters, and that can go unnoticed on a first watch.

Now, Lord of the Rings fans have found yet another detail which wasn’t already previously widely known. Taking to Reddit to share their discovery, user u/MinimumAlarming5643 said “I was today years old when I noticed Aragorn wears Boromir’s bracers after he dies” and evidenced their discovery with an image showing Aragorn with Boromir’s bracers equipped as you can see below:

We know these are Boromir’s bracers because they are engraved with the white tree of Gondor. Presumably, after Boromir’s death, Aragorn took them off his body to use them himself. While Aragorn and Boromir had a touch relationship, the two Men of Gondor saw eye-to-eye at the end before Boromir’s death.

