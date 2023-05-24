The Little Mermaid soundtrack list — Every song in new Disney movie

What are the songs on The Little Mermaid soundtrack? We all know that the most important and enjoyable part of any new Disney movie is the songs, and The Little Mermaid is no different.

The Little Mermaid is the latest of the live-action Disney remakes out of the gate, and is on track to be one of the best family movies of the year, as we explained in our five-star Little Mermaid review. With the power of Halle Bailey’s lead performance as Ariel, as well as the movie’s array of slightly concerning CGI animals, it’s one of the most exciting new movies of the summer.

But you want to know about the songs that make up The Little Mermaid soundtrack, old and new. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s classics are present and correct, along with some new Disney ditties you’ll be humming on the way out of the cinema.

What are the songs on The Little Mermaid soundtrack?

The Little Mermaid soundtrack has all of your favorite tracks from the original movie, including Part of Your World and Under the Sea, as well as new songs like The Scuttlebutt and Wild Uncharted Waters.

Menken and Ashman’s masterpieces have a fresh lick of paint, and there are new songs aided by the lyrical skills of Hamilton creator and regular Disney collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Certainly, his connection with original Hamilton cast member — and the new voice of Sebastian — Daveed Diggs comes through in The Scuttlebutt.

The Little Mermaid soundtrack complete list:

Triton’s Kingdom – instrumental

Part of Your World – performed by Halle Bailey

Fathoms Below – performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank, and ensemble

Part of Your World (Reprise) – performed by Halle Bailey

Under the Sea – performed by Daveed Diggs and cast

Wild Uncharted Waters – performed by Jonah Hauer-King

Poor Unfortunate Souls – performed by Melissa McCarthy

For the First Time – performed by Halle Bailey

Kiss the Girl – performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and ensemble

The Scuttlebutt – performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs

Eric’s Decision – instrumental

Vanessa’s Trick – instrumental

Part of Your World (Reprise II) – performed by Halle Bailey

Kiss the Girl (Island Band Reprise) – instrumental

Finale – instrumental

That’s every song you can expect to hear in The Little Mermaid, and we imagine all of them will be winding their way through Spotify playlists in the coming months.

For more sing-along fun, we’ve got a list of the best musicals ever, as well as a piece arguing that Melissa McCarthy doesn’t always play the same character. We’ve also got guides to the best movies coming this year, including The Marvels release date and the Wonka release date.