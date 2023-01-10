The Last of Us zombies are more “immersive” than Game of Thrones

As if navigating the seven kingdoms wasn’t enough for Bella Ramsey, she’s tackling the undead in horror series The Last of Us. Since her Game of Thrones character Lyanna Mormont suffered due to the White Walkers, she’s been able to comment on the zombie experience in the new TV series.

“I got killed by a White Walker giant, but I killed him at the same time,” Ramsey explained to IGN. “But that was all green screen for me. On Game of Thrones, I was in a massive 20-foot claw of green. Whereas The Last of Us it was very immersive.” Her co-star for the thriller series based on the hit horror games, Pedro Pascal, then pointed out these zombies were actual extras caked in prosthetics.

“Terrifying actors who worked with a movement coach to get the motion and the ticks down,” she recalled. “Yeah, it was very scary.”

Ramsay and Pascal play Ellie and Joel, The Last of Us characters who are the dual protagonists. The plot follows Joel having to protect and transport Ellie, who holds a possible cure to the fungal infection that’s ravaged the human race.

Their journey takes place across the United States, and it’s a terrifying venture where humans are revealed to be just as bad as the zombified corpses, if not moreso. But that’s par the course for zombie movies, what isn’t always is the painstaking effort creators Neill Druckmann and Craig Mazin have gone to for a genuine sense of fear. It sounds like it worked on the cast, at least.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO in the US and Now TV in the UK on January 16. Have a look at our lists of the best horror movies and best vampire movies for more creepy viewing.