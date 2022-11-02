The Last of Us TV show will premiere in January 2023

The Last of Us TV show, the highly anticipated HBO horror series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will be released in early 2023

The Last of Us TV show trailer

The Last of Us

The Last of Us HBO adaptation is a highly anticipated horror series, and finally, we know when the show will start. HBO has revealed that The Last of Us TV series will premiere on streaming service HBO Max January 15, 2023.

This was announced in a tweet via the official Twitter account for the drama series. Along with the date, we also got an exact time: 21:00 EST/02:00 GMT. Only HBO Max is specified, however given the standing deal in place for Sky and Now TV with Warner Bros in the UK, we can expect to see episodes concurrent to American viewers.

Game of Thrones occurred this way, and though there was a delay on comedy series Peacekeeper, it eventually made its way to Now. House of the Dragon season 2 will be the same, and The Last of Us should follow suit.

We got The Last of Us trailer only a short time ago, where we got our first proper look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists Joel and Ellie. In the show, based on Naughty Dog’s horror games, they journey across a zombie-ravaged United States in order for Ellie to reach a particular destination.

Besides the clickers – people infected by a fungal parasite – they have to deal with other survivors who aren’t so generous. It’s an intense, harrowing journey in videogame form, and it looks like this series is no different. Craig Mazin, of Chernobyl fame, co-developed it for screen with Neil Druckmann, the game’s director.

