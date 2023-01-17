Ben Mendelsohn warned Pedro Pascal not to mess up The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal is currently starring in The Last of Us TV series, and even though he’s a Star Wars veteran, there’s no doubt he’s feeling the pressure. This is one of the most beloved PS5 games available, and the fandom is large and dedicated. Among them is Ben Mendelsohn, who has some choice words for his fellow Star Wars cast member.

Responding to an Instagram post, Mendelsohn succinctly told Pascal not to screw the pooch on this one. “Can’t wait, Pasc. But Pasc. Better not have fucked it up,” the Star Wars movie star commented. “It’s probably the greatest console game of all time. You don’t [fuck] things up.”

That might read like hyperbole, but it’s an opinion shared by many. There’s a reason Naughty Dog’s horror games have been re-released so many times, most recently in the form of The Last of Us Part 1 remake on PlayStation 5. It’s near and dear to many people’s hearts.

Thankfully, The Last of Us cast is up to the task. The Last of Us episode 1 is indicative of that, demonstrating why Pascal was a great pick as Joel, as well as Bella Ramsey for Ellie.

They, and all the other The Last of Us characters, are remarkably like their videogame counterparts thus far, making for a show that realises the magic of the source material in a new medium. Not that that should be a surprise since the drama series is being handled by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the former responsible for Chornobyl, the latter creative director on the games.

If you’re in the UK, you can watch The Last of Us on NOW, while if you’re in the US, you’re looking for HBO Max. Check out our guides on the infected, Tess, and if the dog survives for more from the show.