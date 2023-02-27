What song plays at the end of The Last of Us Episode 7?

The Last of Us TV series has won fans worldwide for its tight story and incredible characters, but we shouldn't forget how brilliant the show's music has been.

This week, The Last of Us episode 7 flashed back to the night Ellie (Bella Ramsey) was bitten by an infected and explained exactly who her friend Riley (Storm Reid) was. We don’t want to spoil anything, but we bet if you’re reading this, you had tears in your eyes as the episode drew to a close.

While a lot of that will be down to the sensational acting, it’s likely the music played as the episode ended played a part in that as well, so what song played at the end of The Last of Us Episode 7?

The song at the end of The Last of Us Episode 7 is Left Behind by Gustavo Santolalla. Santolalla, the composer for The Last of Us games, wrote the piece for the Left Behind DLC, and, like in the show, the music plays as the credits roll.

