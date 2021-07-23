The Last of Us series casts Mindhunter star Anna Torv as Tess

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series is starting to take shape, as Mindhunter actor Anna Torv announced that she will be joining the cast in a recurring role. According to Deadline, the actor is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of the popular action-adventure videogame, playing Tess, a hardened survivor in a world full of fungi infested zombies.

The Last of Us TV series will follow the same concept presented in Naughty Dog’s award-winning videogame of the same name. Taking place in the distant future, a deadly virus has ravaged humanity, turning people into carnivorous, plant-like zombies called clickers. Written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, the series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, a man tasked with transporting a 14-year-old girl called Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the US in an effort to find a potential cure.

Tess is a badass survivor in the original game, who works with Joel to smuggle weapons in and out of a ravaged, post-pandemic Boston. She accompanies Joel and Ellie for some time on their journey, suggesting that Torv will be a regular face during early episodes of the series.

Jeffery Pierce, who voiced Joel’s brother in the original horror game, is also set to star in the show. Other notable names are, Nico Parker, Merle Dandrige, Gabriel Luna, Con O’Neill, and Murray Bartlett. Filming for The Last of Us began in Alberta this month and is scheduled to continue until June next year. Ten episodes have been commission for its first season, but no other information about its plot or release date has been confirmed just yet.

