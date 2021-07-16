The Last of Us TV series adds videogame actor to HBO cast

Three more actors have joined the cast of The Last of Us HBO TV series. Among them is Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Joel’s brother Tommy, in the original horror game.

This time around, according to Deadline, Pierce is playing a different character. He’ll have a recurring role as Percy, someone living in the quarantine zone. Two others, Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil, have been added as Frank and Bill, respectively, two survivors going their own way out in the post-apocalyptic world. Another of the videogame’s voice cast, Merle Dandridge, was previously added to reprise her role as Marlene.

Filming is currently underway on HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s best-selling survival game. Gabriel Luna, who’s actually playing Tommy, shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Pedro Pascal, and Nick Parker, to signify that cameras had started rolling. Pascal and Parker will be portraying Joel and his daughter Sarah. The main cast is rounded out by Bella Ramsey, who’ll be playing Ellie, the 14-year-old girl Joel has to accompany across the plague-torn United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Luna (@iamgabrielluna)



In the original game, Joel’s a disgruntled member of the quarantine zone who’s charged with taking care of Ellie, a young girl who might hold the key to curing the parasitic infection that zombifies people. They go a perilous roadtrip across cities and the American wilderness, facing zombies and humans alike.

Craig Mazin of Chernobyl is co-writing HBO’s version with Neill Druckmann, who directed both the first game and its sequel, last year’s The Last of Us Part II. Kantemir Balagov is taking the director’s chair for the first episode.

We don’t have a release window yet, but we’ll keep you informed – here’s the best zombie movies for all the rotting flesh you’d like in the meantime.