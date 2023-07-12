The Last of Us just created an impossible choice at the 2023 Emmys

The Guest Actor and Actress categories at the 2023 Emmys are dominated by two of the best drama series – Succession and The Last of Us. For fans of those two shows, we are now faced with a Sophie’s Choice of who to put our support behind – because it’s such a tough decision.

Two of the most heartbreaking episodes of The Last of Us have been singled out as providing four nominated Guest Actors. Unsurprisingly, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have been nominated for Episode 3: Long, Long Time, in which Bill and Frank’s relationship was tenderly explored.

A more pleasant surprise is that Episode 5: Endure and Survive has also been singled out. Lamar Johnson who played Henry Burrell, and Keivonn Woodard who played his little brother Sam – have both been nominated. At just 10 years old, Woodard is one of the youngest actors to ever be nominated for an Emmy. The youngest is Keisha Knight Pulliam, who was nominated at age six for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Melanie Lynskey has also been nominated for playing Kathleen in the same episode.

Elsewhere in the Guest Actress category, Anna Torv has been nominated for playing Tess in Episode 2: Infected. And Storm Reid has been nominated for playing Riley in Episode 7: Left Behind. Every single other nominee in the Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress (Drama Series) categories are from Succession, with no other series getting a look in.

The Guest Actors from the Succession cast to be nominated are James Cromwell (Ewan Roy) and Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini). The Guest Actresses to be nominated are Hiam Abbass (Marcia), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), and Harriet Walter (Caroline – the mother of Kendall, Shiv and Roman).

The Emmys will take place in September, although that is subject to change, depending on whether the actors’ strike happens and how long it lasts. While we wait, check out our guide to the best TV series of all time.