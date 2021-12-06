The Last of Us HBO series adds Nick Offerman in mystery role

Murray Bartlett, last seen seeking vengeance against high-maintenance hotel guests in The White Lotus, has inadvertently let it slip that Nick Offerman is in HBO’s adaptation of the hit computer game The Last of Us.

The hotly-anticipated show stars Pedro Pascal as the smuggler Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the teenager that Joel must escort across a post-apocalyptic United States. Set 20 years after civilisation fell to a deadly fungus, Joel is tasked with taking Ellie out of Boston’s designated quarantine zone, and the two begin a heart-breaking journey as they struggle to survive in a zombie-infested and lonely world. Fans of the games feel very protective of the characters and the show will be scrutinised to ensure fidelity to the games.

The show will also star Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother Tommy. Anna Torv has the recurring role of Tess, Joel’s smuggling partner. Nico Parker – Thandiwe Newton’s daughter – plays Joel’s daughter Sarah.

The show reportedly has a budget of eight figures per episode and is the largest television production in Canadian history, as it is being filmed in Alberta. Production began in July 2021 and is scheduled to end in June 2022. The release date should be in 2022, although that doesn’t leave very much time for post-production, including VFX.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Australian actor Murray Bartlett (who has appeared in several HBO shows, including Andrew Haigh’s Looking) let slip that he has been filming scenes with Parks and Rec’s Nick Offerman. Bartlett has a guest role as Frank, a survivalist who lives with Bill (who is apparently played by British actor Con O’Neill). So, Bartlett mostly shares his shares with O’Neill and if he hasn’t been replaced by Offerman, it is unclear who Offerman is playing.

When asked about The Last of Us, Bartlett said; “It’s co-created by Craig Mazin, who did Chernobyl. The scripts he’s written blew my head off. It’s an epic show, but beautifully human and intimate. We filmed it in Calgary. A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome.”

As the show is subject to so much scrutiny, this will now cause much speculation. Bartlett has let the cat out of the bag, we just need to wait for confirmation as to what role Offerman will be playing. If you’re impatient to get stuck into HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, check out our guide to the best zombie movies to tide you over.