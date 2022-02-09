The King’s Man is now streaming on Disney Plus

Are you looking for a new spy movie? Want to see Ralph Fiennes in a spiffy suit? Well, the House of Mouse has got you covered. The 2021 action movie The King’s Man is now available to watch on the streaming service Disney Plus. Helmed by X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaugh, King’s Man is the prequel to the Kingsman series and can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Following a group of skilled individuals with a tendency for espionage, The King’s Man focuses on several events during World War I and tells the story of the birth of the distinguished Kingsman Organization – the central group seen in the first two movies of the franchise: Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). Written by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek, the prequel features a star-studded cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, and Harris Dickinson. However, despite its impressive actors and crew, the film had a rocky reception and its quick switch to streaming does make sense.

Initially scheduled to release in 2019, the comedy movie suffered delays due to factors such as the ongoing pandemic. As a result, The King’s Man was only released in December 2021. Due to lower audience attendance and a mixed critical reception, the film only grossed $121 million against a $100 million budget. So yeah, it is understandable why the flick is heading to Disney’s digital platform so soon after its theatrical debut.

You can watch the trailer for The King’s Man below:

Before you all start jumping for joy at the prospect of a new addition to movie night, we have got some bad news for all you espionage enthusiasts. This Disney Plus announcement only applies to our UK readers. If you are in the US, you will have to wait a little while to see this movie – sorry. The Kings Man will be available to stream on Hulu and HBO MAX on February 18 – so sit tight and get ready to renew your subscriptions.

If you are after more top streaming picks, here are our list of the best Disney Plus movies and the best Amazon Prime movies.