Will The Idol get a season 2? Sam Levison, the man behind the hit TV series Euphoria, is no stranger to controversy, but his new HBO show The Idol has been surrounded by controversy since it premiered at Cannes in May 2023.

The Idol follows aspiring pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) as she attempts a comeback following a nervous breakdown that gets her embroiled in the life of self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). The drama series has been widely criticized for its sexual content, and plenty of digital ink has been spilled on the subject of the show.

Still, it’s undeniable that the show has fans, and it’s definitely succeeded in capturing an audience. (Even if they may be watching from between their fingers?) So what’s next for the show that’ll be on no one’s list of the best TV series of 2023? Will The Idol get a season 2?

The Idol hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season yet, but on June 29, 2023, Da Vine Joy Randolph claimed that discussions had begun about a possible season 2.

“I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series,” she told Variety. “Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy.”

This may come as a surprise to those who’ve been following the furor around The Idol. The show has received both negative reviews (The series holds a rating of 22% on Rotten Tomatoes) and has been mired in controversy ever since a Rolling Stone expose described the troubled production as “sexual torture porn.” I guess the old expression there’s no such thing as bad publicity is true.

Anyway, in a statement, HBO claimed that a decision on The Idol’s future has not been made yet. “It is being misreported that a decision on the second season of The Idol has been determined,” the studio tweeted. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

