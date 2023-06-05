The Idol release schedule – when is episode 2 out?

What is The Idol release schedule? As the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson is no stranger to controversy, with his button-pushing series drawing as much vicious criticism as it has acclaim and accolades. He has now teamed up with pop sensation The Weeknd for another show set to divide viewers.

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring pop star who forms a relationship with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. Much like Euphoria, it’s a premise primed to be either a total mess or one of the best drama series out there. The cast also includes Suzanna Son, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, and Rachel Sennott.

The first two episodes got a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, but The Idol also got some vicious reviews from the assembled critics. Now, the show is finally here, and we can take a look at The Idol release schedule so that you can decide for yourself whether this is the best TV series of the year, or something worthy of that critical derision.

The Idol episode 2 release date and time

The Idol episode 2 will be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Those times are for HBO in the USA. Over in the UK, Sky Atlantic is airing each episode at 2am on Monday morning, which is simultaneous with the States.

The Idol release schedule

New episodes of The Idol are going to show up every Sunday until the release schedule of six episodes is complete.

We know that the finished season will be six episodes long, and we also have titles for the first four episodes to get a little glimpse at where the plot is going next.

The Idol release schedule:

The Idol episode 1, Pop Tarts & Rat Tales: June 4, 2023

The Idol episode 2, Double Fantasy: June 11, 2023

The Idol episode 3, Daybreak: June 18, 2023

The Idol episode 4, Stars Belong to the World: June 25, 2023

The Idol episode 5: July 2, 2023

The Idol episode 6: July 9, 2023

Where can I watch The Idol?

The Idol is airing on HBO and you can stream every episode after its premiere on Max (formerly HBO Max).

If you’re in the UK, the ongoing partnership between HBO and Sky Atlantic means that you can watch the show with a Sky subscription, or via the NOW streaming service.

