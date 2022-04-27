The Gray Man coming to Netflix in July

Netflix has provided The Gray Man release date, and it’s soon. The action movie starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will arrive on the platform on July 22, following a brief theatrical release.

Although Netflix tends to stray away from putting its films in cinemas (because it wants you at home, streaming stuff), it does occasionally make exceptions. Usually, this is to satisfy rules around qualifying for Academy Awards, like for drama movies Roma and The Irishman. In The Gray Man’s case, it’s likely because it was a very expensive project, with some real A-list talent attached.

Joe and Anthony Russo have directed the thriller movie, with former MCU star Chris Evans leading alongside Ryan Gosling. Christopher MArkus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay with Anthony, meaning The Gray Man reunites the directing and writing team of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. That’s a healthy pedigree, which reflected in the massive $200 million budget. So, yeah, Netflix would probably like some box office returns to go with subscriptions.

The Gray Man is based on the book by Mark Greaney. It’s a recognisable set up: a CIA mercenary finds out something he shouldn’t and goes on the run, with his rival sent to find him.

Gosling plays Court Gentry, the one who has to turn his back on his work, while Evans, in an uncharacteristic turn, is the antagonist. Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard are among the large supporting cast.

The Gray Man is in theatres July 15, before coming to Netflix on July 22.