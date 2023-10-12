Why The Fall of the House of Usher season 2 is never going to happen

Will there be another season of The Fall of the House of Usher? Be warned: major spoilers ahead for The Fall of the House of Usher.

Where do you even start with The Fall of the House of Usher? It’s dark, funny, terrifying, and stylish, and is undoubtedly one of the best TV series of the year. Coming from the mind of Mike Flanagan (the filmmaker behind a number of the best horror movies and best horror series of the past decade), the show takes inspiration from a number of Edgar Allan Poe stories and is his final Flanaverse collaboration with Netflix before the start of a new era.

So, will that new era include The Fall of the House of Usher season 2? Despite the series having received fantastic reviews (read our own The Fall of the House of Usher review for an example), the chances are less than slim. Here’s everything we know about the prospects for a return.

Will there be a The Fall of the House of Usher season 2?

The Fall of the House of Usher will not return for a second season for a number of reasons: sorry Flana-fans, this was only ever a one-time thing.

The reasons for this aren’t complex, and there are quite a few of them. First of all, the show’s story is over. This was a limited series with no loose ends, and Mike Flanagan told the tale he wanted to tell without leaving anything left behind. Yes, of course, there are still some mysteries (what exactly was Verna; what became of Arthur Pym?) but for the most part, it’s case closed.

Then, there’s the fact that nearly all of our characters are dead. If Lenore hadn’t also met her end at the show’s conclusion, there might have been some hope for season 2. But, with her death, it’s almost impossible to see which characters The Fall of the House of Usher season 2 would follow. Juno, perhaps? Arthur in prison? Dupin on another case? Unlikely.

Finally, this show established itself as an adaptation of Poe’s short story The Fall of the House of Usher. It was a very loose adaptation, but it broadly featured the same beginning and end as Poe’s writing, concluding with the literal collapse of the House of Usher. Poe didn’t write a sequel to his work, so there’s no material for Flanagan to adapt in a sequel series.

So if The Fall of the House of Usher season 2 is dead in the water, what will Mike Flanagan’s next project be? Can we expect a new movie from the modern horror maestro, or perhaps another limited series?

What’s Mike Flanagan’s next project?

After the release of The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan is now busy working on an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella The Life of Chuck, while also working on his multi-season interpretation of The Dark Tower (also from Stephen King).

In 2021 Flanagan was also announced to be directing an adaptation of The Season of Passage, however, news on that particular project has been sparse since, indicating that Flanagan’s attention may have turned to other things. In particular, if it ever sees the light of day The Dark Tower TV series for Prime Video will undoubtedly be Flanagan’s most ambitious project to date, and it’s going to take a lot of creative effort, and time, to get right.

So, even though The Fall of the House of Usher season 2 is off the cards, there’s still a lot to look forward to for fans of the ever-expanding Flanaverse.

