Mike Flanagan’s Fall of the House of Usher release date teased

Mike Flanagan has revealed how many episodes will be in The Fall of the House of Usher, and the potential release date for the next Flanaverse horror series has been teased too. Mike Flanagan is currently riding high, with the release of his latest series, The Midnight Club, to streaming service Netflix.

However, as audiences finish the horror drama series, their attention will undoubtedly turn to the next Mike Flanagan series, which is The Fall of the House of Usher. The Fall of the House of Usher is an adaption of a short story from Edgar Allan Poe, and will be a gothic horror series.

The Fall of the House of Usher tells the story of the ill Roderick Usher, who lives in house family house with his twin sister. In Poe’s story, Roderick’s friend visits the home, and begins to realise that everything isn’t quite as it initially appears – the house might even have a mind of its own. The series boasts a huge and talented cast, including returning familiar faces from previous Flanagan projects, and newcomers like Mark Hamill. That’s enough to get anyone excited, but the only issue is, we don’t have a release date for the series yet, let alone a trailer of any sorts.

Now, Mike Flanagan and the TV series‘ producer Trevor Macy have given away a few more hints about the series while promoting the release of The Midnight Club at New York Comic Con. Firstly, Flanagan himself told Collider that the limited series will consist of 8 episodes.

Then, there’s the more juicy information. Macy confirmed that the horror series was finished, and that it could be releasing sooner than you might expect. The producer said “[The Fall of the House of Usher release date] will be next year, but [Netflix] haven’t made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for spooky season.”

If the series does drop in Spring, that would be a treat for fans of the prolific horror movie director, will have only just finished watching The Midnight Club. Due to that, an autumn release date would seem more likely but if Macy thinks that The Fall of the House of Usher could drop in Spring, who are we to dispute that?

