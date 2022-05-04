Sylvester Stallone shares Expendables 4 video with Jason Statham

Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to commemorate his leaving of the popular action movie franchise The Expendables through a light-hearted video. In a clip with his co-star Jason Statham, the legendary actor joked about leaving the set of the upcoming thriller movie The Expendables 4, in Statham’s capable hands.

Despite creating and starring in The Expendables movies, it was announced in October 2021, that Stallone would be exiting the story. It was also revealed that the actor would be passing on the torch as the leader of the band of cinematic mercenaries to Statham. This big change was always going to be a bitter pill for action fans to swallow, but now it seems like the reality of the situation has kicked in.

Posting to his followers on Instagram, Stallone shared a video on the set for Expendables 4, the upcoming and last entry for his character Barney Ross. In the cute clip, he teases Statham about leaving the actor to fend for himself.

You can see the original video down below:

In the video, Statham responds to Stallone’s jokes saying, “It’s going to be a very lonely set, now he’s leaving us. It’s called a mutiny. It’s called abandonment.” Stallone replied to Statham, assuring him that everything would work out fine, and that the star is “more than capable” of filling his big shoes.

Although Stallone is saying goodbye to the Expendables, the star hasn’t slowed down on the acting front. Currently, Stallone is filming the MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as Stakar Ogord. He is also busy with the production of the TV series Tulsa King, and the dystopian science fiction movie Little America.