The Exorcist sequel will be a trilogy of new movies

Halloween Kills director, David Gordon Green, has set his sights on another horror movie classic to revive for modern movie-goers, The Exorcist. According to The New York Times, The filmmaker has signed a deal with Universal and is set to make a grand total of three new films. That’s right horror fans, Green is officially turning the reboot of one of the best movies ever made into a fresh spooky trilogy.

Based on William Peter Blatty’s novel, The Exorcist tells the story of the possession of a young girl called Regan (Linda Blair). Her mother (Ellen Burstyn) attempts to rescue her from the nefarious demonic force with the help of two catholic priests who end up conducting an exorcism. The 1973 film was the first horror movie to win an Academy Award, and until 2017, it was the highest-grossing R-rated horror film on record. With its reputation, and continued success, it is understandable why Universal is so anxious to turn it into a new trilogy.

Jason Blum has previously clarified that the upcoming movie won’t be a remake. Much like Green’s direction with Halloween 2018, the reboot of John Carpenter’s famed slasher series, the new Exorcist films will be a direct sequel to the original movie.

Universal has reportedly spent close to $400 million for the new set of the three movies already, suggesting the studio’s confidence in Green’s direction and the trilogy’s success. Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), is set to return for the new movies, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, the concerned mother of the possessed Regan. Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) has also been cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Although The Exorcist has already had a trilogy, a prequel and even a TV series, it’s safe to assume that Green’s new trilogy will make these entries void going forward, as they will no longer be considered canon. Fans can expect the first new Exorcist film to arrive sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

Green’s Halloween Kills will release in The UK and US on October, 15. If you are looking for more scares in the meantime, read our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.