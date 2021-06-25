Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off in Halloween Kills trailer

The first trailer for the highly anticipated slasher, Halloween Kills, is finally here, and surprise, surprise, everyone’s favourite masked serial killer Michael Myers is back and out for Jamie Lee Curtis’s blood.

The trailer follows on from the fiery ending seen in David Gordon Green’s 2018 horror movie Halloween, which was a sequel of the original 1978 slasher, and the film responsible for retconning all previous Halloween sequels that had divided horror fans for years. The clip begins with Myers escaping from Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) burning house, which was the place of the final showdown between the two in the previous film. After massacring a few firefighters, Myers goes on his merry murderous way, anxious to enact his revenge, and to give all of us a ‘bloody’ good show.

David Gordon is back to direct the sequel and will also serve as executive producer alongside John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, and Ryan Freimann. Like the first 2018 film, Halloween Kills will have a strong focus on Laurie (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) reclaiming their power as they hunt down Myers before he can kill them all.

You can watch the official trailer for Halloween Kills here:

It’s no secret that Halloween sequels have had a rocky past. New instalments in the franchise tend to be slaughtered by fans and critics alike. However, the 2018 Halloween marked a promising future for the franchise, earning more than $250 million at the worldwide box office, making it the top-grossing film in the franchise since John Carpenter’s original in 1978. Its sequel’s trailer promises the same gore focused action, and will hopefully continue the successful revival of this classic slasher.

Halloween Kills is set to release October 15, 2021, in both the UK and US – just in time for the spooky season. Horror fanatics can look forward to clearing out their Halloween plans, and prepare to book their cinema tickets for some good old fashioned slasher fun.

