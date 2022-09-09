The Crown season 6 could pause filming due to Queen Elizabeth II death

Following the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Variety has learned from an undisclosed source close to the creator of the hit TV series The Crown, Peter Morgan, that the show will likely stop production on season 6.

On Thursday, September 9, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands. Having ascended the throne in 1952, she was the oldest reigning monarch, and will be succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III.

Currently, Netflix has yet to release a statement regarding how these recent events will affect The Crown going forward. Currently, The Crown season 5 of the drama series, which will seemingly focus on Queen Elizabeth’s reign during the 1990s, is yet to release. While plot details have been kept under wraps, it is thought that the next chapter will follow the events that lead up to Princess Diana’s death in 1997, with season 6 then exploring the aftermath.

The Crown season 6 recently cast 16-year-old Rufus Kampa as Prince Harry and 21-year-old Ed McVey as Prince William. With the cast growing, and filming kicking off in August 2022, season 6 of the Netflix series was seemingly going full steam ahead.

However, if Variety’s sources are correct, we still don’t know how long the pause in production will be or how it will affect the potential release date of the next instalment – stay tuned for updates.

The Crown season 5 is set to hit Netflix in November 2022. While we wait for more news, here are our guides to everything we know about The Gilded Age season 2, and The Great season 3.