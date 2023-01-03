The Conjuring movies could end soon, hints James Wan

We’re all eagerly awaiting The Conjuring 4, the latest in the storied horror movie franchise inspired by the Warrens. As the ghost movies move ever onward, creator James Wan has suggested the end might be in sight for The Conjuring movies as we know them.

“Yeah, we are working on it right now,” he tells Collider in regards to new movie The Conjuring 4. “With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

When pressed about that passing comment about “wrapping up”, Wan simply responded with a foreboding “you never know”. Ho hum! To be fair, at this point, The Conjuring monster movies have been going for a decade, with eight disparate films. That’s a lot of commitment for the filmmakers involved.

Besides Wan, who’s also directing the Aquaman DC movies, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are the stars, playing roving paranormal investigators the Warrens themselves. Farmiga recently joined the MCU via Marvel series Hawkeye, while Wilson is part of the Aquaman cast, among other blockbusters.

They all have their fingers in several pies, and if The Conjuring 4 is a conclusion to this chapter of their careers, nobody’s going to be struggling for work. Likewise, it’s always better to end on a high, and The Conjuring has managed to go from strength, despite some of the movies getting a less than stellar response.

As Wan says, The Conjuring 4 is currently in motion – watch this space.