The Boys just soft launched two new heroes

After the shocking end of season three of The Boys, fans are highly anticipating the return of Butcher, Hughie and the rest of the Vought-busting lads. As we all know, The Seven hasn’t exactly had the best run of superhero recruitment-and-retention over the course of the last three years. There’s a revolving door at Vought International, and if you dare to enter, you’re highly likely to end up in at least seven pieces.

Well two new heroes are up for the challenge, and they’ve just been soft-launched on The Boys Twitter feed. Firstly, there’s Sage, played by Orange is the New Black’s Susan Heyward. She is pictured in a bronze-coloured leather suit, with gold sleeves. Sage is described as “already a thousand steps ahead of you.” Maybe she’s going to give A-Train a run for his money?

And secondly, there’s Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, who was in the 2016 Blair Witch movie. She is pictured in a patriotic-looking blue and red suit, with silver arm and knee cuffs. Firecracker is described as having “a short fuse.” Her outfit suggests that she is likely to be aligned with Homelander, but as we know, allegiances can change very quickly in The Boys.

Curry and Heyward are joining what is already the incredibly stacked cast of The Boys. One other exciting addition that we know is happening in season four is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke was also the showrunner of Supernatural. In season three, he brought Jensen Ackles (who of course played Dean Winchester) over in the memorable role of Soldier Boy, and now he’s got daddy John Winchester to join too.

We don’t yet know if Morgan’s role will just be a cameo or a more significant supporting role. It’s unlikely to last too long, as Morgan is busy making the Walking Dead spin-off the will focus on Negan and Maggie.

