Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining The Boys season 4

Negan himself, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is joining the fourth season of The Boys…and he better get to wear some damn tights, or at least a cod piece.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has wanted to bring JDM in to The Boys for a long time. Kripke worked with both Jensen Ackles (who came into season 3 as Soldier Boy) and Morgan on Supernatural. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking,” Kripke said back in June, via E! News. “We’re trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalised yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

It has now been confirmed via The Boys official Twitter account, who said that they “can’t confirm if he’s gettin’ any tights, though.” Morgan responded with; “cod piece is really what I’m looking for.” This will not be Morgan’s first brush with an R-rated Supe-suit, as he starred in Zack Snyder’s controversial 2009 adaptation of the Watchmen comic book, as The Comedian.

Morgan is currently working on Walking Dead spin-off Isle of the Dead, and apparently it was no easy feat to work out the schedules in order for him to appear on The Boys.

Eric Kripke also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Karl Urban (Butcher), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Jack Quaid (Hughie) playing backgammon on the set of season four, which recently began shooting. Urban tweeted; “Mind blown! Welcome JD. CAN NOT WAIT!”

