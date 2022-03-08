Walking Dead’s new spin-off will feature Maggie and Negan exploring Manhattan

A new Walking Dead spin-off, called Isle of the Dead, has been greenlit and is set to premiere sometime in 2023. It will star Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and be set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The first season will be made up of six episodes.

According to Collider, the show will be set in “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.” Coincidentally, one of the most famous movies set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, I Am Legend, has just had a sequel announced.

Isle of the Dead will be the fifth spin-off of hugely successful ratings-generator The Walking Dead, which has been on air since 2010. The final season of the original series is currently airing. Other spin-offs include; Fear the Walking Dead and a currently untitled spinoff focusing on characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), that is expected to premiere in 2023 along with Isle of the Dead.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said; “I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren.”

Morgan continued; “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné has cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe.”

