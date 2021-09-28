The Boys spin-off based on X-Men parody greenlit by Amazon

A spin-off of The Boys has received the green light from Amazon. An untitled new TV series set at a superhero college within the universe is coming to the streaming service after being in development for some time.

Given this is The Boys, the sci-fi series will be R-rated, irreverent, and focus on younger, hormonal Supes who are competing with one another while trying to pass muster to join a top-ranking team. Lizze Broadway, Shane Pau McGhie, Jaz Sinclair, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips are all confirmed to star, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters co-showrunning. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke will serve as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen.

“Much like Mork and Mindy spun-off from Happy Days – which is an insane and true fact – our spin-off will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” Kripke said in a statement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes.” The project doesn’t have an official title yet, or a release date – likely sometime after The Boys season 3 has its days.

Speaking of, we’ve been getting a steady influx of faux commercials and other shorts for Vought while we wait for a proper season 3 trailer. One highlight has been this A-Train music video.

The college-based spin-off will be drawing from G-Men, an X-Men riff from The Boys comics that shows a slightly less wholesome side of Professor X and his school for gifted children. They suffer a dark fate in the books that the Amazon series might avoid for longevity’s sake.

