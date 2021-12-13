The Boys showrunner says that Stormfront is “not dead”

In an interview with TV Insider, Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys has called the show’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama “surreal” and has also categorically stated that Stormfront (Aya Cash) is “not dead.”

Kripke teasing that; “She has been relieved of her limbs and is kind of a charred mess, but she’s not dead” certainly hints that we could see a return of Stormfront in season 3, or beyond.

Nearly all of the main cast will be returning, including Anthony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Chace Crawford; alongside several new cast-members who will be joining. The biggest addition is Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

And when asked for more of a tease about the upcoming third season, Kripke said; “There’s definitely a lot of madness. It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about “Herogasm” from the comics [a six-issue limited series from comics writer Garth Ennis], which is a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.”

Speaking of The Boys’ Emmy nominations, Kripke said; “It’s surreal and amazing and I’m so grateful. I was hoping maybe one of our actors got noticed and that we’d do all right in the technical awards — which we did [Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Sound Mixing, Special Visual Effects, as well as writing noms] — because the team is doing incredible work. But I definitely did not see a best drama nomination coming.”

There is also a Boys spin-off to look forward to, set at a superhero college, which is a parody of X-Men.

Kripke previously told Deadline that; “A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn’t just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well.” It seems that this is where Ackles’ Solider Boy will come in.

