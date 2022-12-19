The Boys makes fun of Karl Urban’s Lord of the Rings character

The Boys has never pulled its punches when it comes to taking the piss out of things. Superhero movies, the far right, reality TV series, and even Donald Trump have all found themselves victims of the sci-fi series satirical lance. Now, though, it’s the turn of Karl Urban, the show’s star, to be made fun of.

Specifically, whoever’s running The Boy’s Twitter account seemed to be poking fun at Urban’s character in the Lord of the Rings movies. They tweeted two pictures, one of Urban in his Billy Butcher costume with the caption “Karl Urban” and one of him dressed as his Lord of the Rings character Éomer with the caption “Karl Rural”.

Yeah, it’s not the best joke, we’ll give you that, but it’s the run-up to Christmas, so we can’t expect the intern running the Twitter account to be knocking out bangers now, can we?

In far more exciting news Urban confirmed that shooting has begun on The Boys season 4. According to the Star Trek movie star, the black comedy series started shooting on August 22.

“I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait,” Urban told Collider. “It’s a fun gang to play with. We work hard and play hard, and I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

While we don’t know a lot about the upcoming season, we do know that The Walking Dead’s own Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining the show playing an as of yet unidentified character.

