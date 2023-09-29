Gen V release schedule — when is episode 4 out?

What is the Gen V release schedule? The Boys has returned, but not how you might have expected. We’ve got a spin-off, featuring some younger Supes who’re hoping to one day join The Seven.

They’ve a lot to learn, and The Boys teaches hard lessons. As one of the best TV series of the year, though, the way everything plays out is well worth following to fruition. You can read our Gen V review if you’re in any doubt!

But what is the Gen V release schedule? How can you follow one of the best sci-fi series available? We can tell you exactly how to meet and keep up with new additions to The Boys cast, and it’s remarkably easy!

Gen V episode 4 release date

Gen V episode 4 will be available at 12am PST on Friday, October 6, 2023. That’s 3am EST for those on the East Coast of the US, and 8am GMT for those in the UK.

This has been Amazon Prime Video’s release schedule for quite a few years. If you’re on the West Coast of the United States, you can stay up late, or alternatively, it’s right there in the morning when you wake up. Handy, really!

Gen V release schedule

Gen V episodes debut weekly on Amazon Prime Video at 12am PST every Friday. There are eight episodes, so after the three episode premiere, you can expect new chapters to arrive until November 2.

Here is the Gen V release schedule:

Gen V episode 1: ‘God U’ — September 29, 2023

Gen V episode 2: ‘First Day’ — September 29, 2023

Gen V episode 3: ‘#ThinkBrink’ — September 29, 2023

Gen V episode 4: October 6, 2023

Gen V episode 5: October 13, 2023

Gen V episode 6: October 20, 2023

Gen V episode 7: October 27, 2023

Gen V episode 8: November 4, 2023

Where can you stream Gen V?

You can stream Gen V on Amazon Prime Video. This is the same home as The Boys, and will presumably where everything related to the franchise will live.

Once all the episodes have come out, anyone with a Prime subscription can watch and rewatch them at their leisure. Sometimes subscriptions are like a superpower, just with very limited and specific use. Going by what happens to some of these characters, they’d probably prefer something easier to manage.

