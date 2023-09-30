Is [SPOILER] really dead in Gen V?

Gen V kicks off with a massive curveball, making sure we know the spin-off from The Boys is taking no prisoners, but is Luke really dead in the thriller series?

Is Luke really dead in Gen V

Updated:

The Boys

Is Luke really dead in Gen V? Nothing like a leftfield death to really make your audience sit forward and pay attention. Gen V introduces the popular kid, Luke, also known as ‘Golden Boy’, only for him to blow himself up.

Ouch, but this is a spin-off from The Boys, so nothing’s off the table. Already one of the best sci-fi series available, Gen V introduces a class of young supes who’re just learning about off the wall the world they’re in is. Marie, Cate, Emma, Andre, and Jordan got a real lesson in that, firmly ingratiating them into The Boys cast.

But, is Luke really dead? Is that it for Patrick Schwarzenegger’s role in the show? Now that the opening triple-bill is available, we have some secrets you really should know.

Is Luke really dead in Gen V?

Sadly, yes, Luke is very much dead in Gen V. His apparent murder-suicide at the end of the first episode completely disintegrated his body in a bloody mess. But that’s not the last you’ll see of him.

As the mystery of The Woods unravels, Luke returns in various flashbacks and memories. These aren’t just about furthering the narrative either, they form an emotional crux as the characters work through the trauma and pain of watching a friend die.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s a clever way of bringing on a rising star like Patrick Schwarzenegger (yes, he’s related), and having a massive twist to hook everybody in the opening episode. As I say in my Gen V review, it’s one of the best TV series of the year, and how Luke’s passing is handled is part of that.

The first three episodes of Gen V are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. Find out how many episodes are in Gen V using our guide, and our look at The Boys season 4 release date will let you know when the main show will return, and our list of the best thriller series has more great small screen entertainment.

Anthony is The Digital Fix’s News Editor and resident Irishman. He joined the team after nearly a decade of freelancing, appearing in such publications as Variety, Playboy, IGN, and many more. Though he loves Star Wars, Alien, and zombie movies, you’ll just as quickly find him watching Studio Ghibli or The Muppets. Speaking of which, he’s interviewed Animal, who might just edge out Gerard Way, Ray Liotta, and Neil Gaiman as the coolest moment of his career. Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, and FrightFest are among the events he’s covered, and he believes Blade Runner 2049 is almost as good as the first.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.