David Dastmalchian joins Stephen King’s The Boogeyman movie

David Dastmalchian is getting around Hollywood of late, with roles in The Suicide Squad, the Ant-Man MCU movies, and Dune. Next up, he’s indulging his horror movie side, with the new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman.

20th Century Studios made the announcement, with no details attached on Dastmalchian’s role. Rob Savage, director of ghost movie Host, is handling the production. Dastmalchian joins a growing cast, led by Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher, with Chris Messina, Marin Ireland, and Madison Hu also attached. As of now, none of their roles are confirmed, however we can surmise from the source material who certain actors might be.

the story concerns a man, Lester Billings, explaining to a psychiatrist how some monster, the Boogeymen, killed his children. The creature appeared to attack through the closet in their room, and Lester would panic when the beast would arrive, later make excuses to authorities about what happened to his family. King’s short takes place entirely within the psychiatric office, with a good twist at the end just to leave you with a chill in your spine.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Dastmalchian and Messina are played the therapist and Lester, while Thatcher is portraying one of Lester’s children. But that’s pure speculation.

One previous film was made of The Boogeyman, in 1982. A version of this was in the works from screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, but their version seemed to quietly stall over the years. Mark Heyman is now the credited writer, and it’s expected to arrive on streaming service Hulu sometime in 2023.

