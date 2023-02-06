What is The Blacklist season 10 release date? From criminal plot twists to constant high-stakes tension, The Blacklist has been one of the most exciting TV series to ever hit the small screen since releasing in 2013. And now, after being on air for ten years, the beloved show is ending.

Over the years, fans have followed the story of Raymond “Red” Reddington (aka one of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives) as he turns over the world’s deadliest criminals in exchange for immunity. We’ve witnessed love, redemption, and plenty of heartbreak. However, like all good TV series, the story needs to end. The Blacklist season 10 is set to be the last outing for Red, and after a decade of build-up, fans are more than intrigued when it comes to the upcoming climax.

So, in preparation for the big finale, The Digital Fix has gathered all the intel you need about the thriller series. From The Blacklist season 10 release date, cast, trailer and more, here is everything you need to know about Red’s upcoming curtain call.

The Blacklist season 10 release date

The Blacklist season 10 release date is confirmed as February 26, 2023. The new season will consist of ten episodes and will be airing on NBC every Sunday.

However, if you are based in the UK, you may be waiting a little longer to see The Blacklist season 10. Currently, seasons 1 to 9 of The Blacklist is available to watch over the pond via Sky TV. But there has been no official word of the UK The Blacklist season 10 release date.

UK viewers only got access to The Blacklist season 9 in May 2022, despite the season coming out in late 2021 in the US. So, considering these typical few-month gaps, our best bet would be a late 2023 UK release.

Either way, at least all of you US folks will be able to crack down on the drama series‘ next outing in February. Stay tuned for updates.

Is there a The Blacklist season 10 trailer?

Yes! There is a Blacklist season 10 trailer. The new teaser clip was released on February 1, 2023, by NBC and is pretty sentimental.

In the clip, Raymond “Red” Reddington is clinging to the loving memory of Elizabeth while a montage of some murders, shootouts and typical criminal dealings play out between some heartfelt clips.

If the trailer is anything to go by, The Blacklist season 10 will be ending the beloved series with a bang. So, prepare for some tears, goodbyes, adrenaline, and explosions, friends.

The Blacklist season 10 plot

Thanks to The Blacklist season 10 trailer and The Blacklist season 9 ending, we have a pretty clear picture of what the next season will look like. The Blacklist season 10 plot will follow Red as he deals with one of the first Blacklisters he helped put away in season 1 – Wujing.

In The Blacklist season 9 ending, we learn that Red’s longtime advisor Marvin Gerard was not only responsible for Elizabeth’s death but also told Wujing all about Red’s FBI collaboration. If that level of betrayal wasn’t enough, Marvin also handed Wujing a list of all the names that Red helped the authorities put away.

So yeah, vengeance and danger will be the order of the day in season 10. Wujing is gunning for blood and will likely be spending the season recruiting fellow scorned Blacklisters for a final showdown with Red.

Given that The Blacklist season 10 will be the final entry in the hit TV series, we are expecting an explosive finale. While we are crossing our fingers for a happy ending – Red’s chances of survival are looking pretty slim.

The Blacklist season 10 cast

It should come as a shock to no one that James Spader will be back as Raymond “Red” Reddington in The Blacklist season 10. Spader will also be joined by seasoned series faces Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Hisham Tawfiq.

However, there is some fresh meat coming to The Blacklist season 10 cast, as well as the departure of some longtime friends.

Here is The Blacklist season 10 cast list:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington

Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Chin Han as Wujing

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma

Teddy Coluca as Teddy Brimley

Jonathan Holtzman as Chuck

Unfortunately, The Blacklist season 10 cast won’t be featuring some series regular faces. Amir Arison as FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai and Laura Sohn as FBI agent Alina Park won’t return.

But we do have a new character this season to make up for the casting heartbreaks. Anya Banerjee will be joining the show as Siya Malik – the daughter of the late Meera Malik. So, don’t worry. There is still plenty to look forward to.

