The Black Phone trailer reveals more of Ethan Hawke’s killer

The latest Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse horror movie, The Black Phone, has a new trailer that reveals more of Ethan Hawke’s Joker-like serial killer. Hawke is leaning into villain roles recently, as he’s currently starring as Arthur Harrow in Marvel’s Moon Knight. The new movie is released on June 24, 2022 and centres around a kidnapped boy named Finney (Mason Thames).

The trailer starts with Hawke’s Child-Catcher-like Grabber rocking up in a black van with Abracadabra on the side. Instead of luring the kid in with sweets, he uses a magic trick to entice him in. On the screen it says; “If you haven’t heard of The Black Phone, you will soon.” Finney, who is locked in The Grabber’s basement, starts getting calls on – you guessed it – the black phone which is conveniently the only object down there.

The people on the phone are the ghosts of The Grabber’s previous child victims, and they intend to help Finney escape. Finney’s sister starts dreaming about a man with black balloons (presumably The Grabber), and his previous victims. There is a shot of her cycling on a red bike in a yellow rain jacket which seems extremely reminiscent of Stephen King’s It.

The Grabber keeps telling Finney to hang up the black phone, but doesn’t remove it from the basement for some reason. The kids on the phone help Finney with the combination to the lock, and telling him where to find weapons. We’ll have to tune in to find out how it all plays out.

You can check out the new trailer for The Black Phone below;

