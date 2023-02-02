Tetris movie will premiere at SXSW

Taron Egerton has already on several icons of the 70s and 80s – from Elton John to Eddie the Eagle Edwards. He’s now taking on one of the most iconic pop culture touchstones of that era – Tetris. Video game movies and TV shows (hello The Last of Us) are currently all the rage, with a mind-boggling number currently in development.

When the Tetris movie was first announced, many questioned what on earth that could possibly look like. But it turns out that it’s more of a thriller movie about the game’s creator Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) and his negotiations with Henk Rogers (Egerton) – who brought Tetris to the Game Boy, securing its popularity. Things get so complicated that international figures such as Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) and Mikhail Gorbachev (Matthew Marsh) become embroiled.

Apple TV’s Tetris will premiere at South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas which runs from March 10-19, 2023. One of the other high-profile movies to play at the fest is Bottoms – Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott’s follow-up to comedy movie (or should that be horror?) Shiva Baby. The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri co-stars. It’s about unpopular two high school girls who start a fight club to try to impress (and sleep with) cheerleaders.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will open SXSW, and Evil Dead Rise is also playing the fest. Riley Keough has co-written and co-written a movie called War Pony which will be playing the festival. Keough is an actress known for Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, Logan Lucky, Under the Silver Lake, and Zola. She is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away recently.

Sundance Film Festival recently finished, and there’s Berlin (Feb 16-26), SXSW (March 10-19), and Cannes (May 16-27) coming up soon. Tetris is just one of many new movies we’re excited about in 2023. There’s also Magic Mike 3, Creed 3, Scream 6, John Wick 4, and much more!