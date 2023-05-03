Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 recap – surprise, surprise

The idea that you should “let people surprise you” is the message of Ted Lasso season 3, episode 8, We’ll Never Have Paris. Of course, hidden in that pearl of wisdom is its dark reflection. If people can surprise you with their kindness and decency, then those you love can let you down by being uncaring and selfish.

So which of the Richmond faithful will rise to the occasion this week, and who’s going to let themselves down? Well, we’ll start with the member of the Ted Lasso cast most fans think let Ted down at the end of season 2. I’m talking, of course, about the Wonder Kid (He said Wunderkind, actually), Nathan Shelly (Nick Mohammed). Warning spoilers for one of the best TV series ahead!

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 recap – Love Nate-tually

After wooing Jade (Edyta Budnik) in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 8, things seem to be going well for Nate. He’s got his dream girl and his dream job. Basically, his life’s perfect. Or it would be if Nate could get Jade to put a label on their relationship. Yes, poor Nate’s never had much confidence and even when everything’s going his way, he’s wracked by insecurity.

It makes sense, considering who his dad is and how he’s been treated, but it’s still heartbreaking to see Nate in this state. I think it speaks to Mohammed’s talent as an actor and the quality of the writing that, despite everything Nate did, we can still empathise with him. And if you think you feel sorry for Nate, now wait until you see him try and build his own version of the Diamond Dogs at West Ham, which he calls the Lovehounds.

Unfortunately, while Nate’s great at putting together a starting lineup, he’s less good at putting together a sensitive group of friends, and the advice he gets from his Diamond Dog tribute act (which Rupert rather brutally refuses to attend) boils down to ‘have you tried negging her’. Hardly the stuff of Bryron.

Luckily for Nate, Ted may not be in his changing room, but he’s still in his corner. So when Ted takes a visiting Henry (more on that when we get to Ted’s story) to watch West Ham, he’s not shy about cheering Nate on, much to Beard’s chagrin.

Even Nate can’t hide his smile when he sees his old boss cheering him on, and although he’s still unwilling to stand up to Rupert (self-improvement is a process, people), the episode ends with Nate in a far happier place than he began. Even better, he seems more aware than ever that despite their differences; Ted still backs him.

So did Nate surprise us? Yes, I think he did. While he let himself down a bit by not standing up to Rupert, there’s definitely a growing sense that the former kit man is on the road to redemption, even if it won’t necessarily lead him back to Richmond.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 recap – Jacked it in

After weeks of being on the periphery, episode 7 finally gives Keeley (Juno Temple) a storyline worthy of Temple’s skills as an actor. It begins with Keeley and Jack (Jodi Balfour) snuggling in the morning, but they’re disturbed by Keeley’s phone blowing up with notifications.

To Keeley’s shock and embarrassment, she’s been the victim of a celebrity hack, and a provocative video she made for an ex-boyfriend has been leaked online. Keeley’s story revolves around how her love interests, past and present, react to the news.

The usually fierce and fiery Roy (Brett Goldstein) is as supportive as you’d expect, but he can’t put aside those old flickers of jealousy, and when he’s consoling Keeley, he can’t help but ask who she made the video for. Sorry, Roy, it’s a good thing you can’t run anymore because we can’t see you getting far in those clown shoes, you idiot.

Jack quickly puts together a plan and tries to get Keeley to share a statement apologising for the video. Now as someone who’s not been Jack’s biggest fan (see my other Ted Lasso reviews for more on that), I must confess the billionaire did manage to surprise me. When Keeley refuses to post the statement, Jack says she understands, and the pair go for a fun day out.

So was I wrong? Was I Hell! After a fun day of mini golf and fashion, Jack broaches the subject of the apology again. Naturally, this pisses Keeley off, and Jack storms out, seemingly ending the relationship. I wish I could say I’m surprised, but I’m not. Jack and Keeley’s relationship had more red flags than a flag shop that only sells scarlet and crimson-coloured banners.

In all seriousness, though, I think the episode did an outstanding job of pulling the rug from under the audience. Balfour seemed so sweet and kind, especially in this episode, and Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) brief appearance really made me believe I was wrong to doubt Jack. Thankfully while Roy and Jack turned out to be absolute shits (we know Roy will redeem himself, but we’re grumpy with him), Jamie has turned into a real gentleman.

Unlike Roy and Jack, who, for different reasons, are caught up in what the leak means for them, Jamie (Phil Dunster) is just devastated for Keeley, and we quickly learn why. The video was stolen from Jamie’s email (Sorry Jamie, password isn’t a strong password even with two S’s), and he blames himself for everything Keeley’s been through.

As someone who thinks Keeley’s been underused this season, I thought it was great to see her back in such a central storyline, and I think the writer’s nailed how someone like Keeley would feel about such a leak. Keeley’s embarrassed but ultimately unashamed and more upset by the reaction of her so-called loved ones than by the video itself.

So who surprised us in this story? Well, not Keeley or Jamie. We already knew they were ace, so it’s got to be Jack and Roy, be better, you two. I also want to note that this episode was co-written by Keeley Hazell, who helped inspire the character of Keeley, and I think she did a fantastic job with the script.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 recap – Dis-ted-ful

Moving on to the final story of the episode, it’s time to talk about Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who, despite Richmond’s success on the pitch, is still spiralling personally once again. What set him off this time?

Well, Michelle and Doctor Jakob (sorry, we mean Jake) are off to Paris, and Ted’s convinced they’re going to get engaged. Ted spends the whole episode working himself up despite his friends warning him that he shouldn’t worry about things that aren’t, even asking Rebecca to send a private investigator after Jake and Michelle.

Ted’s eventually snapped out of his funk by Rebecca, who insists he stops worrying about a relationship that’s over and starts thinking about what should be his real priority, his son Henry. I never thought I’d say this, but this was actually the weakest part of the episode for me.

I feel like in almost every single episode of season 3, we’ve seen Ted have an epiphany of some kind and resolve to move on, only for next week to come and Ted’s struggling again.

Now I know part of this is the show’s attempt to show how anxiety and self-doubt aren’t easy to overcome, but at this point, it’s starting to feel like the show’s just self-flagellating. I don’t need my cathartic endorphin dump (yet), but I would like to see Ted happy at some point.

Hopefully, Ted deciding not to learn what the private investigator saw is the first step in Ted finding happiness in what he’s got and not just another false start. So did Ted surprise us? In the end, no. Ted managed to push past his negative feelings and look after what matters, Henry, which is what we’d expect from him.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 highlights

Beard (Brendan Hunt )once again proves that while Ted’s got many friends, he only has one best friend.

Issac seemingly found out Colin’s secret, but we haven’t seen the fallout of that particular revelation just yet. Here’s hoping it gets picked up next week.

Trent became a Diamond Dog! Awwooooooooo!

Will the Kit Man… just Will the Kit Man.

