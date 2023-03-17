Ted Lasso fans keep asking Brett Goldstein to swear at them

The lads and lasses of AFC Richmond are finally back on our screens with Ted Lasso season 3, and we’re particularly pleased to be reunited with everyone’s favourite curmudgeon, Roy Kent. Brett Goldstein has had a big rise to fame since the first season of Ted Lasso became a phenomenon, particularly in the US. He’s even appeared in a Marvel movie. This has led to people stopping him in the street, of course, but it turns out that they often have an unusual request.

Ted Lasso fans want Roy Kent to swear at them, Goldstein told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. “I still haven’t worked out if it would be better if I just told everyone to fuck off, I don’t know, I might have to cultivate that a bit more. I’ve had people ask me to tell them to fuck off, and I go, ‘That’s not hard. I was just trying to take a walk.'”

All of the wonderful Ted Lasso cast are back for the third and final season of the comedy series, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, and Brendan Hunt.

Season 3 of the Apple TV show picks up with AFC Richmond back in the premiere league, but with Ted reeling from Nate’s treachery. With the loss of Nate to West Ham, that’s got to effect Ted’s confidence moving forward. Things also seemed to be on-the-rocks for Roy and Keeley, so whether they will come back together or be pulled apart remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure, is that Roy will be as foul-mouthed as ever – fear not. Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence are also the creators of Shrinking on Apple TV, which stars Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford of all people. It has been renewed for a second season.

