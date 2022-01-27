Mortal Kombat writer to pen System Shock TV series

Mortal Kombat (2021) writer Greg Russo is bringing his videogame adapting experience to a TV series version of another ’90s action adventure game – System Shock. He is also currently attached to the movie screenplays of popular games Space Invaders and Saints Row, meaning that Russo is THE go-to name for videogame adaptations.

An upcoming gaming entertainment streaming platform called Binge will exclusively stream System Shock. The first-person action-adventure game from 1994 is set on a space station in a cyberpunk version of 2072. It’s a world of raging robots, ceaseless cyborgs, menacing mutants and a particularly aggressive AI called SHODAN who wants control of Earth.

According to Deadline, Russo said; “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it.” Binge Chief Content Officer Allan Ungar also commented; “Greg is a superbly talented screenwriter who possesses an unmatched knowledge and passion for gaming.”

Ungar continued; “Greg’s artistic approach to storytelling and his deep understanding of the source material will undoubtedly get fans excited about this new franchise. We’re thrilled to be bringing him on board and can’t wait to share his vision with audiences worldwide.”

Russo is clearly a busy man. Mortal Kombat 2 was announced just yesterday, but Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater has been brought on to pen the screenplay. Given the number of projects on Russo’s slate, this change now makes sense.

If you’re into videogame adaptations, you might be interested in our guides on the best science fiction movies and the best adventure movies.