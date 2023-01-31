Is Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night canon? Asuna and Kirito are back with a retelling of their first adventure in a deadly game world. But with new characters and a slightly different story, many fans are wondering if the new Sword Art Online Progressive movie is canon.

Sword Art Online was created by Reki Kawahara and, in 2012, hit our screens as a beloved anime series. In 2021 fans got a chance to revisit the start of our favourite anime character’s journeys with the anime movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Sword Art Online Progressive is a retelling of the Aincrad saga and expands on the relationship and characters of Sword Art Online’s World.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is set two months after Asuna and Kirito clear floor one – a time period never covered by the original Sword Art Online series. So, with that in mind, you may be wondering, is Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night canon? And if so, how does Sword Art Online Progressive fit into the Sword Art Online timeline exactly? Well, we’ve got all the answers down below.

Is Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night canon?

Yes! Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is technically canon in regards to the Sword Art Online light novels and the Sword Art Online anime series.

The new movie’s story is part of an expanded retelling of the Aincrad arc and is based on the Progressive light novels of the same name – which have been recognised by Reki Kawahara himself.

We can understand why some long-time Sword Art Online fans may be confused by Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night’s canon status. The animated movie introduces new anime characters into the Sword Art Online story and does technically retcon some details regarding Kirito and Asuna’s relationship.

For instance, all the year-long time skips and primary focus on Kirito from the animated series don’t happen in the Sword Art Online Progressive movies. Instead, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night takes place two months after floor one was defeated in Sword Art Online Progressive: Aira of Starless Night and Asuna is the main character viewers follow as she comes to terms with her new situation.

While Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is canon, we must remember that it retells Sword Art Online. Although the Progressive light novels are referenced in future arcs in the anime and has Kawahara’s approval, the movies are part of a new timeline. So, we shouldn’t be looking for a carbon copy of the original anime on the big screen. Still with us? Good.

With this in mind, you don’t have to watch all of the Sword Art Online anime series to be up to speed with Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. However, for the best viewing experience, you should check out Sword Art Online Progressive: Aira of Starless Night, as the film is its predecessor and already explains the setting and new focus on the characters.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night hits UK theatres on February 1 and US cinemas on February 3. For more fun, here is our list of the best romance anime of all time.

You can also read all about the new movie in our Sword Art Online Progressive 2 review, or you can find out how to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night by reading our guild.