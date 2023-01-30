How to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night? Asuna and Kirito are returning to the big screen with a new adventure. However, while our heroes continue to brave the virtual world, clear floors and face new foes, you may be wondering where exactly you can watch the new Sword Art Online Progressive movie.

Based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels written by Reki Kawahara, Sword Art Online Progressive 2 is the sequel anime movie to the 2021 animated movie Aria of a Starless Night. Following the anime characters Asuna and Kirito, who are two of the trapped players in a virtual videogame, the new movie follows the duo as they attempt to clear floor 5 of the floating tower – Aincrad.

There are guild fights, conspiracy theories, and even some player-killers looking for carnage. In short, if you are a fan of the original Sword Art Online anime series, and the first Progressive movie, this is an anime you can’t miss. Read below to find out how to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, and if you can stream the new anime online.

Where can I watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night will be available to watch in cinemas on February 1 in the UK and on February 3 in the US.

A global release for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night has been a long time coming. The film first opened in Japan on October 22 and topped the box office charts the first weekend.

So, worldwide Sword Art Online fans have been waiting patiently to see the film for quite some time. Luckily the wait is almost over, as you can start buying your tickets at your local cineplex now!

The upcoming fantasy movie will have two viewing options for Western audiences. Readers will be able to watch the film either in Japanese with English subtitles or with the English dubbed option. So start reaching for those wallets, friends.

Can I stream Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Currently, you cannot stream Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night will run in theatres exclusively. However, after its cinema run, fans can rest easy knowing that the film will be heading to Crunchyroll at some point in the future.

Just like the first Sword Art Online movie, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, the new adventure movie will be heading to the streaming service – likely in a few months’ time. This means that you will likely be able to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night from the comfort of your own home in mid-2023. Stay tuned for updates.

