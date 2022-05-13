Supernatural prequel series gets full order

Supernatural fans were devastated when the long-running series finally ended in 2020, after 15 years and 327 episodes. But after just two short years, a prequel is well underway and has been now been officially ordered to series by The CW. The network has just announced a brutal amount of cancellations, but The Winchesters (as the prequel series is called) is something they’re clearly willing to invest in.

Seven shows – Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell New Mexico, The 4400, In the Dark, Naomi and Legacies – were axed. Just three shows, including Gotham Knights and Walker: Independence, were given series orders. The Winchesters will be seen as a pretty safe bet by The CW, given the long-running success and existing fanbase from Supernatural.

Jensen Ackles is an executive producer on the show, and is the narrator of a How I Met Your Mother style tale about how the Winchester brothers’ parents met and joined forces against all things evil and…supernatural. Dean will regale us with how his and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents fell in love. We’ll see Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), a then 19-year-old demon-slayer, dealing with the death of someone close to her. Hoping to take some time off, Mary is drawn back when her father goes missing.

Meanwhile, a young and confident John Winchester (Drake Rodger) has just returned from a traumatic time serving in the Vietnam War. While beginning to uncover his father’s past, he’ll discover some hard truths about his family which will lead him to cross paths with Mary.

The pilot has already been filmed and Danneel Ackles, who is also an executive producer, shared an image on Instagram of Mary and John in a graveyard, holding hands. It looks as though the pilot may have been filmed in New Orleans. Another New Orleans based supernatural show – Interview with the Vampire – is also coming soon, based on the beloved Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice.

