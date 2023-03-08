The Winchesters continues Supernatural tradition with this character

The Winchesters has been a very useful TV series for fans of Supernatural, helping us to get over the absence of the fantasy series after 15 years and more than 300 of the best Supernatural episodes.

The spin-off series delves into the past in order to explore how Dean Winchester’s parents got together, like comedy series How I Met Your Mother but with terrifying supernatural monsters instead of Neil Patrick Harris in a suit.

Naturally, there was no way the new series was going to go by without some cameos to reward Supernatural fans. The Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson said that one cameo in particular has real resonance both for him and for the show’s devoted viewers.

Bobby Singer made a cameo appearance in the final episode of The Winchesters, alongside Winchester brothers Dean and Jack. This, according to Thompson, continued a tradition stretching back through the history of Supernatural.

“I think all the writers probably had their own separate list of legacy characters that we wanted to bring back,” Thompson told TVLine. “The first name I wrote down was Bobby Singer, and there was two reasons: Jim Beaver has been in every single season of Supernatural, whether or not Bobby was alive or dead. So I was like: ‘Well, he absolutely has to be in Winchesters’. But I love that character, and Jim Beaver as an actor is just someone that I absolutely adore, and I had a blast.”

Beaver even makes an appearance in The Boys cast as a character called Bob Singer, in a reference to his omnipresent Supernatural role.

Thompson added: “For me, Bobby was kind of a no-brainer and a great found-family figure in Sam and Dean Winchester’s lives. And he was also the last person that Dean had seen in Heaven before he went on the drive, so it made sense that he would be the person to potentially follow and help out.”

