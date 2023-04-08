Super Pumped season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Super Pumped season 2 release date? One of the biggest tech stories of the last few decades took centre stage in the first season of Super Pumped, which followed the ride-sharing app Uber as it became one of the most successful companies on the planet.

The second season of the drama series is set to go in a completely different direction. It’s an anthology TV series, with season two changing tack to focus on a new story from within the sphere of technological innovation and success. A whole new story, and a whole new cast.

But when can we expect the Super Pumped season 2 release date? Here’s everything we know about the next instalment in the Super Pumped anthology, including which tech company it has in its sights.

Super Pumped season 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is no Super Pumped season 2 release date.

Super Pumped season 2 was given the green light in February 2022 before season 1 had even premiered on Showtime. There has been very little news since then, and we don’t know about the progress of the second season.

Given the fact we’ve heard nothing about production or casting just yet, it would be surprising to see the new series before late 2023 at the earliest. A release date in 2024 seems more likely.

Super Pumped season 2 plot

The plot of Super Pumped season 2 will focus on Mark Zuckerberg and his relationship with company COO Sheryl Sandberg.

The first season was based on Mike Isaac’s non-fiction book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, while the second will be based on an as-yet-unreleased book he is writing about the rise of Facebook.

Deadline reported that Super Pumped season 2 will focus on the business relationship between Zuckerberg and Sandberg. Their dynamic helped to shape Facebook into the company that Meta has become today, worth billions of dollars and with enormous global influence. There’s certainly plenty of material to cover.

Super Pumped season 2 cast speculation

As of April 2023, there haven’t been any announcements about the Super Pumped season 2 cast.

The first season of Super Pumped starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, with Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman, and Elisabeth Shue also in the cast. Quentin Tarantino gave the series a big-name narrator.

But as we’re dealing with a completely separate story here, none of these cast members will be returning. It is possible that Tarantino could be back as narrator, but that’s as much as we know.

Is there a Super Pumped season 2 trailer?

No, there is not a Super Pumped season 2 trailer, as of April 2023. However, if you want to get a feel for the series, take a look at the trailer for the first season above.

That’s everything we know about Super Pumped season 2 for now. But if you’re after more TV, check out the best anime series, the best horror series, and the best comedy series you should be watching.

We’ve also got guides to some of the most exciting upcoming series, including the Loki season 2 release date, the Andor season 2 release date, and the Severance season 2 release date.