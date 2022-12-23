Super Mario Bros movie trailer remade in N64 style is pure nostalgia

The new Super Mario Bros Movie trailer shows a delightful adaptation of the Mushroom Kingdom. A fan of Nintendo’s flagship platform games has decided to take the animated movie‘s teaser and remake it using N64 graphics, creating a wonderfully nostalgic video.

Using assets from Super Mario 64, King Bob Gaming turns the video game movie into what resembles a long in-game cutscene. We start in the collusem, as Mario is beaten up by Donkey Kong before jumping around through all the various scenes. Every sequence uses assets from the Nintendo 64, creating a sense of seeing some lost Mario game in motion.

The audio is all intact, giving it a more modern vibe as well. King Bob Gaming had made a shorter version comparing certain moments between the sleek new kids movie and the ’90s game, demonstrating how far technology has come. Now, the two schools are combined!

You can the full video below:

King Bob has a large number of clips like this on his channel, where he modifies various games to create fun fan-projects. A large modding scene exists around Super Mario 64 these days, creating sequels and add-ons to the original that celebrate the Nintendo pillar.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor Joy, and Jack Black lead the cast of the adventure movie. The Super Mario Bros Movie comes out April 7, 2023. Have a look at our list of new movies coming next year for more highlights.