Suits just broke an incredible Netflix record

Legal comedy drama series Suits has become a massive viewing hit on Netflix since landing on the streaming service in June. It originally aired on the USA Network between 2011 and 2019. A large part of the renewed interest in the series is definitely down to the presence of Meghan Markle, who is now a massively famous celebrity due to her marriage to Prince Harry.

Despite not being an original Netflix series, Suits has become a huge draw for viewers since hitting the platform. Suits is now the first TV show of the streaming era to record 3 billion minutes viewed per week, for seven consecutive weeks. Suits has stayed at around 3 billion minutes for longer than any other show since Nielsen streaming records began three years ago. It has recorded a total of 26.5 billion minutes watched.

Markle left Suits in 2017, after appearing in over 100 episodes, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The series also stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres.

Suits is set in a high-powered legal firm in New York, with Adams playing brilliant college dropout Mike Ross, who has a photographic memory, and is on the run from a drug deal gone bad. Ross didn’t attend law school and hasn’t passed the bar, and keeping this secret is a major plot point in the series.

Suits has consistently been in the Netflix Top 10 in the US since it arrived on the platform 11 weeks ago. There was one week at the end of July where four different seasons of Suits were in the Top 10. It seems as though Suits fever definitely swept the nation this summer. A Suits revival could now be on the way, due to its success.

