Succession season 4 – Is Shiv pregnant?

Is Shiv pregnant? Succession season 4 has been packed with plenty of twists and turns. However, after the events of the series’ latest episode, many fans are wondering if a new Roy Family member is on the horizon. Warning spoilers ahead!

Succession is hands down one of the best TV series out right now, with all its drama, reveals and tension. However, Succession season 4 episode 8 decided to drop one of the biggest bombs in the show’s history as it was revealed that Shiv may be expecting. But are things really as they seem? Do we need a second opinion? And most importantly, what will this mean for the last two episodes of the drama series?

Well, buckle up because The Digital Fix is getting ready to dive into all the details of this potential’ baby gate’ and break down if Shiv is pregnant or not.

Is Shiv pregnant?

In Succession season 4 episode 8, Shiv tells Tom that she is pregnant, but we don’t have firm confirmation of that fact just yet. Now that may sound terrible, but this is the Roy family we are talking about, and Shiv is no stranger to lying.

We have to remember that Shiv was doing all she could to try and stop ATN from going fully in on the presidential pseudo-fascist candidate Mencken. She may have dropped the bomb to appeal to Tom since the two had a huge fight the night before during Succession season 4 episode 7. Tom himself even questions the news.

But on the other hand, Shiv could 100% be telling the truth, and even if she wasn’t, Tom’s reaction to his impending fatherhood (confirmed or not) was pretty disgusting and irredeemable. Only time will tell if we will see a new Roy family member join the dysfunctional clan, but either way, it is safe to say that Tom has officially burned all bridges he had and will be iced out of the family completely.

