Succession’s Brian Cox will happily tell fans to “F*** off!”

Following on from Brett Goldstein revealing that he gets stopped by Ted Lasso fans who ask him to swear at them, Brian Cox says that he’s quite happy to tell Succession fans to “fuck off.” It seems that Logan Roy and Roy Kent have more in common than just their names.

Someone from The Hollywood Reporter asked Cox at the season 4 premiere; “Are you excited or are you sad that people might stop coming up to you and telling you to say ‘fuck off’?” Cox replied; “I am neither excited, nor am I sad. And I will very happily tell them, because it’s a great phrase; ‘oh, fuck off, just fuck off’ [in an exasperated tone of voice]. People don’t realise that’s the idiocy of human beings, I’m actually telling them to ‘fuck off,’ but they don’t get it. They love it, they love it.”

Cox was also asked which Succession character would be the best one to get a spin-off, and he replied; “Well I suppose Greg (Nicholas Braun), really, would be the natural spin-off. The life of an idiot would be an interesting thing. A tall idiot, at that. But knowing Jesse (series creator), I doubt that there will be a spin-off, but you can never say never.”

Succession season 4 starts on HBO Max on March 26, and of course it has been confirmed that it will be the final season. The official synopsis for Succession season 4 is as follows: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Some scenes were filmed in Norway with Alexander Skarsgard, so that’s something to look forward to. Whatever happens, it’s obvious that Logan won’t go down without a fight and that the battles will endure until the bitter end.

