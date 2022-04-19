John Wick creator making Streets of Rage movie

Remember Streets of Rage? Reportedly, according to Deadline, the classic side-scrolling, beat-’em-up seroes is the latest SEGA game to receive the live-action remake treatment. Not only that but the script has reportedly been written by Derek Kolstad, the mastermind behind the beloved John Wick action movie franchise.

Although John Wick 4 is on the way, Deadline reports that this hasn’t stopped Kolstad from writing an entire script for the potential thriller movie ‘on-spec.’ If a script is written ‘on spec,’ this means that the screenwriter wrote and sent the scripts to studios without the movie or script actually being commissioned yet. It’s a big risk, but there’s no one better than the creator of John Wick to pull it off — and according to insider sources, it looks like he has.

Reportedly, dj2 Entertainment has come on board to produce the action movie after the box office success of their other project, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise. With Sonic 2 recently being released in theatres, it scored the highest opening weekend of any video game movie release ever — so maybe it’s looking to replicate that success.

The Streets of Rage games centre around three vigilante police officers: Adam, Axel and Blaze. Their purpose? To stop the streets from being taken over by criminal kingpin Mr. Big and his gang. And before you ask, No. We don’t mean the same Mr. Big from And Just Like That.

As well as dj2 Entertainment, Escape Artists is also on board to produce the movie, Deadline reports.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time someone involved in the John Wick franchise has jumped on the video game adaptation bandwagon. Chad Stahelski, who is known for directing the first John Wick movie, is set to direct an adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima.