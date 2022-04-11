Sonic 2 earns highest opening weekend of any videogame movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has set an all-new box-office record following its big opening in the US market. Paramount’s sequel to the 2020 hit family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, has earned an impressive $71 million at its domestic box-office – setting a new benchmark for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a videogame movie yet.

Previously, the title of the highest opening weekend for a videogame movie was held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s predecessor, the adventure movie Sonic the Hedgehog, which earned a whopping $58 million in the US during its release in 2020. Talking to Nintendolife, Theatrical Distribution Boss for Paramount studios, Chris Aronson, said the following about Sonic 2’s staggering ticket sales: “Sonic 2’s record opening is a victory for Paramount and for the industry at large,” Aronson said. “The filmmakers did an amazing job of crafting a film that is both in service of Sonic’s legions of fans as well as the general and family audience.”

“Growing a franchise is no small feat and having an opening +22% over the first film is a remarkable achievement,” he continued. “Kudos to the filmmakers and to the marketing and distributions teams at Paramount for doing a fantastic job in bringing the film into the global marketplace!”

The film also earned itself an additional $37 million at the international box-office, pushing its total to $141 million. This means that not only has it made history in the videogame movie category, but it is also Paramount’s biggest opening weekend as a studio since 2014.

According to Variety, David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, praised the film’s success. He also hinted that the early financial figures indicate that the kids movie will continue to perform well. “This is an outstanding opening,” he said. “With solid reviews and very good audience scores, Sonic is going to have a strong run.”

Word that Sonic 2 is set to continue its massive success is great news for the industry, as it suggests that families are venturing back into theatres. Thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ticket sales for family movies saw a massive decrease in recent years. So, it is uplifting to see many, now vaccinated faces, making their way back into cinemas once again.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out now in cinemas.